ATLANTA — 11Alive Sports offers a real-time tracker of this year's crop of premium NFL free agents.
For the next three days (Monday-Wednesday), the NFL permits a tampering-free window for players and their agents to strike deals with teams (existing or new), although nothing can be made official until 4 p.m. EST on Wednesday.
It's worth noting: This listing only includes players who weren't franchise tagged by their respective clubs – featuring blue-chippers like Jadeveon Clowney (Texans), DeMarcus Lawrence (Cowboys) and Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.
As recent history dictates, the vast majority of franchise-tagged assets end up playing with that same team for at least one more season.
1-25
1. RB Le'Veon Bell ... age: 27
OLD TEAM: Steelers ... SCUTTLEBUTT: The Jets seem to be the clear front-runners to land Bell, who averaged 1,901 total yards and 10 TDs for 2016-17.
2. S Earl Thomas ... age: 30
3. DE Trey Flowers ... age: 26
OLD TEAM: Patriots ... SCUTTLEBUTT: Flowers, who played under Matt Patricia a few years ago, will reportedly ink a five-year, big-money contract with the Lions.
4. S Landon Collins ... age: 25
OLD TEAM: Giants ... SCUTTLEBUTT: The Redskins step up in a big-time way, land Collins for six years and $84 million.
5. OT Trent Brown ... age: 26
OLD TEAM: Patriots ... SCUTTLEBUTT: Brown's reportedly close to a deal with the Raiders.
6. LB Anthony Barr ... age: 27
7. DT Sheldon Richardson ... age: 28
8. DT Ndamukong Suh ... age: 32
9. DE Ezekiel Ansah ... age: 30
10. LB Za'Darius Smith ... age: 26
11. CB Ronald Darby ... age: 25
12. OLB/DE Dante Fowler Jr. ... age: 25
SCUTTLEBUTT: Fowler has reportedly agreed to a 1-year deal to remain with the Rams.
13. Falcons RB Tevin Coleman ... age: 26
14. LB C.J. Mosley ... age: 27
15. QB Nick Foles ... age: 30
OLD TEAM: Eagles ... SCUTTLEBUTT: Foles has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $88 million deal, with $50-plus million in guarantees.
16. S Tyrann Mathieu ... age: 27
17. LB Preston Smith ... age: 26
18. RB Mark Ingram ... age: 29
19. OT Ja'Wuan James ... age: 27
20. OT Daryl Williams ... age: 27
21. LB Jamie Collins ... age: 29
22. OT Rodger Saffold ... age: 31
23. WR Tyrell Williams ... age: 27
24. S Ha-Ha Clinton-Dix ... age: 26
25. CB Bryce Callahan ... age: 27
25b. WR Devin Funchess ... age: 25
26-50
26. LB Kwon Alexander ... age: 25
OLD TEAM: Buccaneers ... SCUTTLEBUTT: Alexander will reportedly sign with the 49ers (4 years, $54M).
27. OL Matt Paradis ... age: 29
28. LB Shaq Barrett ... age: 26
29. DT Malik Jackson ... age: 29
30. WR Cole Beasley ... age: 30
31. CB Kareem Jackson ... age: 28
32. CB Pierre Desir ... age: 28
33. RB Jay Ajayi ... age: 25
34. WR Golden Tate ... age: 31
35. S LaMarcus Joyner ... age: 28
36. CB Bradley Roby ... age: 27
37. WR Adam Humphries ... age: 26
OLD TEAM: Buccaneers ... SCUTTLEBUTT: Reportedly set to sign with Titans
38. S Adrian Amos ... age: 26
39. C Mitch Morse ... age: 27
40. LB Justin Houston ... age: 30
41. LB K.J. Wright ... age: 30
42. WR Jamison Crowder ... age: 26
OLD TEAM: Redskins ... SCUTTLEBUTT: Reportedly agreed to a three-year, $28.5 million deal with the Jets.
43. CB Darqueze Dennard ... age: 27
44. S Tayshaun Gipson ... age: 29
45. CB Jason McCourty ... age: 32
46. RB Latavius Murray ... age: 29
47. QB Teddy Bridgewater ... age: 26
48. LB Clay Matthews Jr. ... age: 33
49. CB Justin Coleman ... age: 25
OLD TEAM: Seahawks ... SCUTTLEBUTT: The Brunswick, Ga. native has reportedly reached a deal with the Lions.
50. S Tre Boston ... age: 27