ATLANTA — 11Alive Sports offers a real-time tracker of this year's crop of premium NFL free agents.

For the next three days (Monday-Wednesday), the NFL permits a tampering-free window for players and their agents to strike deals with teams (existing or new), although nothing can be made official until 4 p.m. EST on Wednesday.

It's worth noting: This listing only includes players who weren't franchise tagged by their respective clubs – featuring blue-chippers like Jadeveon Clowney (Texans), DeMarcus Lawrence (Cowboys) and Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

As recent history dictates, the vast majority of franchise-tagged assets end up playing with that same team for at least one more season.

1-25

1. RB Le'Veon Bell ... age: 27

OLD TEAM: Steelers ... SCUTTLEBUTT: The Jets seem to be the clear front-runners to land Bell, who averaged 1,901 total yards and 10 TDs for 2016-17.

2. S Earl Thomas ... age: 30

3. DE Trey Flowers ... age: 26

OLD TEAM: Patriots ... SCUTTLEBUTT: Flowers, who played under Matt Patricia a few years ago, will reportedly ink a five-year, big-money contract with the Lions.

4. S Landon Collins ... age: 25

OLD TEAM: Giants ... SCUTTLEBUTT: The Redskins step up in a big-time way, land Collins for six years and $84 million.

5. OT Trent Brown ... age: 26

OLD TEAM: Patriots ... SCUTTLEBUTT: Brown's reportedly close to a deal with the Raiders.

6. LB Anthony Barr ... age: 27

7. DT Sheldon Richardson ... age: 28

8. DT Ndamukong Suh ... age: 32

9. DE Ezekiel Ansah ... age: 30

10. LB Za'Darius Smith ... age: 26

11. CB Ronald Darby ... age: 25

12. OLB/DE Dante Fowler Jr. ... age: 25

SCUTTLEBUTT: Fowler has reportedly agreed to a 1-year deal to remain with the Rams.

13. Falcons RB Tevin Coleman ... age: 26

14. LB C.J. Mosley ... age: 27

15. QB Nick Foles ... age: 30

OLD TEAM: Eagles ... SCUTTLEBUTT: Foles has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $88 million deal, with $50-plus million in guarantees.

16. S Tyrann Mathieu ... age: 27

17. LB Preston Smith ... age: 26

18. RB Mark Ingram ... age: 29

19. OT Ja'Wuan James ... age: 27

20. OT Daryl Williams ... age: 27

21. LB Jamie Collins ... age: 29

22. OT Rodger Saffold ... age: 31

23. WR Tyrell Williams ... age: 27

24. S Ha-Ha Clinton-Dix ... age: 26

25. CB Bryce Callahan ... age: 27

25b. WR Devin Funchess ... age: 25

26-50

26. LB Kwon Alexander ... age: 25

OLD TEAM: Buccaneers ... SCUTTLEBUTT: Alexander will reportedly sign with the 49ers (4 years, $54M).

27. OL Matt Paradis ... age: 29

28. LB Shaq Barrett ... age: 26

29. DT Malik Jackson ... age: 29

30. WR Cole Beasley ... age: 30

31. CB Kareem Jackson ... age: 28

32. CB Pierre Desir ... age: 28

33. RB Jay Ajayi ... age: 25

34. WR Golden Tate ... age: 31

35. S LaMarcus Joyner ... age: 28

36. CB Bradley Roby ... age: 27

37. WR Adam Humphries ... age: 26

OLD TEAM: Buccaneers ... SCUTTLEBUTT: Reportedly set to sign with Titans

38. S Adrian Amos ... age: 26

39. C Mitch Morse ... age: 27

40. LB Justin Houston ... age: 30

41. LB K.J. Wright ... age: 30

42. WR Jamison Crowder ... age: 26

OLD TEAM: Redskins ... SCUTTLEBUTT: Reportedly agreed to a three-year, $28.5 million deal with the Jets.

43. CB Darqueze Dennard ... age: 27

44. S Tayshaun Gipson ... age: 29

45. CB Jason McCourty ... age: 32

46. RB Latavius Murray ... age: 29

47. QB Teddy Bridgewater ... age: 26

48. LB Clay Matthews Jr. ... age: 33

49. CB Justin Coleman ... age: 25

OLD TEAM: Seahawks ... SCUTTLEBUTT: The Brunswick, Ga. native has reportedly reached a deal with the Lions.

50. S Tre Boston ... age: 27