ATLANTA — On Tuesday, the Atlanta Falcons announced their opponents log for the 2019 preseason.

The vast majority of time and dates have yet to become public for the Falcons (and every other NFL team), but the five-game slate includes:

**Aug. 1: One neutral-site affair in Canton, Ohio (Hall of Fame Game vs. the Denver Broncos).

**Two home outings against the New York Jets and Washington Redskins.

**A pair of road trips to Miami and Jacksonville.

The NFL will release the regular season schedule sometime in the next two weeks.

Soon after that, the NFL Draft will take place in Nashville for April 25-27.

