CANTON, Ohio — If you want to learn about the legends of the game, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio is the place to go.

While few Atlanta Falcons have been enshrined, there are many icons with ties to Georgia.

Former Dawgs, like Fran Tarkenton and Charley Trippi, have left their mark on the game. Ray Guy, of course, is the only punter in the Hall of Fame from Thomson High School.

But certainly, those of who have followed the Falcons for decades wonder why there are not more Falcons there.

Some believe Jessie Tuggle, Jeff Van Note, or even Mike Kenn are deserving. Also, Tommy Nobis was a No.1 pick overall and the franchise player known as “Mr. Falcon." He's a five-time pro bowler, a superb player for more than 10 years. And, Dan Reeves spent 38 years in the NFL and went to nine Super Bowls.

For decades, the Falcons were a wretched franchise both on and off the field. Sadly, this has impacted the Hall of Fame plight of these Atlanta men who some think deserve inclusion.

