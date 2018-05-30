11Alive Sports takes a fresh, post-draft look at the NFL's scheduling matrix, in the form of 15 Fun Facts to ponder about the 2018 schedule.

15 FUN FACTS ABOUT THE 2018 SCHEDULE

1. The Falcons (@ PHI, vs. CAR, vs. NO), Buccaneers (@ NO, vs. PHI, vs. PIT) and Chargers (vs. KC, @ BUF, @ LAR) are the only teams to open the year against three consecutive playoff participants from last season.

2. Check out the Chiefs' slate for Weeks 1-6: Four Super Bowl contenders (Chargers, Steelers, Jaguars, Patriots) and two clubs which could potentially collect 10 wins this season (49ers, Broncos).

In fact, counting Kansas City's last four trips to Pittsburgh (all losses), the cumulative point disparity stands at 124-46 ... or an average defeat margin of 19.5 points.

3. League-wise, only the Saints will experience back-to-back home games for Weeks 1/2 and 16/17. It's the perfect situation for a title-contending club seeking a fast start and strong finish (despite Mark Ingram's four-game suspension).

One more thing: Five of the Saints' first six opponents missed the playoffs last season. The Falcons, who'll host New Orleans in Week 3, are the only exception during this span.

4. The Buccaneers will be the only NFL team to face the high-powered Eagles and Steelers on back-to-back weekends (Weeks 2/3).

The lone saving grace: Both outings will be in Tampa Bay ... albeit in front of large clusters of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh fans.

5. In a notable departure from previous years, every NFL team this season will have at least one instance of back-to-back road games.

6. Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, likely won't go toe-to-toe with any other rookie quarterback this season.

The Browns host the Jets (Week 3) and Ravens (Week 5) in the first month ... but neither Sam Darnold nor Lamar Jackson are slated to be first-teamers by that time.

There's also the small matter of when Mayfield will reach the field himself. Cleveland doesn't have a bye until Week 11.

7. The Bucs' first five home opponents (Eagles, Steelers, Browns, Redskins, 49ers) all involve non-divisional foes.

Around this time, Tampa Bay will encounter a brutal stretch of five road games from Weeks 4-12, with the convenient caveat of a Week 5 bye separating trips to Chicago and Atlanta.

8. Carolina stands to benefit from this quirk: The Panthers will combat just one NFC South opponent in the first seven games (Week 2 in Atlanta).

Speaking of which ...

9. The Bills won't encounter an intra-divisional opponent until Week 8 (vs. Patriots). Adding to the strange composition of the schedule, Buffalo won't see Miami until December (twice).

10. Unlike last year, each NFL franchise will garner at least one nationally televised appearance this season.

The last team to grace the national airwaves? The Panthers ... and their Week 8 trip to Pittsburgh.

11. The Saints' final six opponents (Eagles, Steelers, Cowboys, Falcons, Buccaneers, Panthers twice) had a combined regular-season record of 51-29; and that doesn't include Philadelphia's glorious postseason run to the Lombardi Trophy.

12. With the two West divisions colliding in non-conference play this season, here's the list of Eastern Central Time teams that won't venture further west than Kansas City, Missouri this season:

Patriots

Jets

Falcons

Panthers

13. In 2018, New England will confront all five AFC playoff participants from last season—at Jacksonville (Week 2), vs. Kansas City (Week 5), at Buffalo (Week 8), at Tennessee (Week 10), at Pittsburgh (Week 15) and vs. Buffalo (Week 16).

Jacksonville, however, can top that distinction:

The Jaguars will take on every other AFC playoff club from last season (Patriots, Titans, Chiefs, Bills, Steelers) ... along with the defending champion Eagles (Week 8 at home).

14. The Ravens (@ PIT, @ CLE, @TEN for Weeks 4-6), Saints (@ DAL, @ TB, @ CAR for Weeks 13-15) and Rams (@ SEA, @ DEN, @ SF for Weeks 5-7) will be the only NFL clubs to experience three consecutive road games this season.

And finally ...

15. The Seahawks (vs. SF, vs. MIN, vs. KC, vs. ARI) and Titans (vs. NYG, vs. JAX, vs. WSH, vs. IND) are the only clubs with four home games during the month of December.

