Report: Falcons' Calvin Ridley had minor foot surgery

Ridley was noticeably absent from the practice field Tuesday and now we know why

ATLANTA — Before Wednesday’s minicamp session, Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith had his answers ready for any questions about Calvin Ridley.

“We’ve got a few guys that are in different phases of their offseason program,” Smith said. “The entire objective here is to make sure these guys are in the best shape going into training camp and ready to roll for the regular season.”

Ridley was noticeably absent from the practice field Tuesday and now we know why.

Multiple reports state that Ridley had minor foot surgery and will not be participating practices, but should be find for training camp. Ridley is at the Falcons facility.

“Everybody has different things they’re dealing with in the offseason, whether it’s something from last season, something from the offseason, we don’t have to give the injury report right now,” Smith said.

When asked if there is any concern Ridley would miss time during training camp, Smith said that he hopes everybody is as healthy as possible at the start of training camp.