ATLANTA — The Falcons have reportedly offered the offensive coordinator vacancy to former Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter, who was fired less than 24 hours after Atlanta's season-finale victory over Tampa Bay on Dec. 30.

If Koetter accepts the position, it'll be a sort of homecoming for the passing-game whiz, who directed the Falcons offense for three years (2012-14), when Atlanta was helmed by head coach Mike Smith.

Would this be the right move for the franchise? Hard to say.

Charting Koetter's time in Atlanta, the Falcons had one winning season (falling in the 2012 NFC title game), two losing campaigns and the offense never ranked higher than seventh in per-game scoring.

On the plus side, quarterback Matt Ryan averaged 4,600-plus yards passing and 29 touchdowns during this three-year span.

Darrell Bevell, who worked with head coach Dan Quinn during the Seahawks days, has been speculated as the Falcons' second choice for the O-coordinator slot.

On New Year's Eve, coach Quinn fired all three coordinators (Steve Sarkisian, Marquand Manuel, Keith Armstrong) and subsequently named himself as D-coordinator.

The Falcons (7-9 this season) will likely have the 14th overall pick in the NFL draft.