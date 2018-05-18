ATLANTA—Will Julio Jones report to Falcons training camp, in full, during the summer?

It's now a fair question to ask, in the wake of NFL Network insider Ian Rappaport reporting that Jones plans to skip next week's Organized Team Activity sessions (May 21, 23-24).

From Up to the Minute Live: #Falcons WR Julio Jones is among those not expected to be at OTAs, sources say, after being in and out last year. He also wants an update to his contract. Considering the kind of teammate he is, it sounds like the team is willing to consider it. pic.twitter.com/PulYkczo57 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 18, 2018

A two-time All-Pro with the Falcons, Jones has averaged 103 receptions, 161 targets, 1,579 yards and six touchdowns over the last four seasons (2014-17).

His current extension from two years ago, cumulatively accounting for $71.2 million, includes base salaries of $10.5 million (2018), $12.5 million (2019) and $11.4 million over the next three campaigns.

According to Spotrac.com, a popular Web site which tracks NFL salary caps, the 29-year-old Jones will be the NFL's seventh highest-paid receiver this season (cap hit of $12.9 million, including signing bonus).

It's also worth noting: There's a big discrepancy between missing OTA workouts and intentionally skipping 'mandatory' mini-camp practices. The latter calls for an automatic fine in the current Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The Falcons' mandatory mini-camp will occur from June 12-14 in Flowery Branch.

