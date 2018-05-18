ATLANTA—Will Julio Jones report to Falcons training camp, in full, during the summer?
It's now a fair question to ask, in the wake of NFL Network insider Ian Rappaport reporting that Jones plans to skip next week's Organized Team Activity sessions (May 21, 23-24).
A two-time All-Pro with the Falcons, Jones has averaged 103 receptions, 161 targets, 1,579 yards and six touchdowns over the last four seasons (2014-17).
His current extension from two years ago, cumulatively accounting for $71.2 million, includes base salaries of $10.5 million (2018), $12.5 million (2019) and $11.4 million over the next three campaigns.
According to Spotrac.com, a popular Web site which tracks NFL salary caps, the 29-year-old Jones will be the NFL's seventh highest-paid receiver this season (cap hit of $12.9 million, including signing bonus).
It's also worth noting: There's a big discrepancy between missing OTA workouts and intentionally skipping 'mandatory' mini-camp practices. The latter calls for an automatic fine in the current Collective Bargaining Agreement.
The Falcons' mandatory mini-camp will occur from June 12-14 in Flowery Branch.