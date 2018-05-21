As expected on Monday, Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones skipped the first day of Organized Team Activities at Flowery Branch, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Last week, NFL Network insider Ian Rappaport reported Jones was planning to miss the OTA sessions—which run through early June—and Monday's absence confirms that nugget.

There's plenty of loose speculation behind Jones' absence:

a) Does he want an adjustment on the current contract extension (five years, $71.2 million ... expires after the 2020 season)?

b) Is Julio angling for a trade before training camp? Blue-chip receivers seldom get dealt in the run-up to training camp. In fact, John Jefferson (Chargers to Packers in 1981) might have been the last one.

c) Or is Jones happy with his contract and the Falcons, but simply wants a mental and physical break from football, leading up to next month's mandatory mini-camp (June 12-14)?

It's worth noting: Unlike OTA work, automatic fines are doled out to players with unexcused absences from the mandatory mini-camps.

In the meantime, Jones hasn't made any comments about his plans. In fact, the only public move of the last few weeks involved a removal of Falcons-related photos on Julio's personal Instagram account.

The Falcons have also been evasive about Jones' time away from the team, and Tuesday's media session with head coach Dan Quinn likely won't be any more forthcoming.

A two-time All-Pro, the 29-year-old Jones has averaged 103 receptions, 161 targets, 1,579 yards and six touchdowns over the last four seasons (2014-17). A few years ago, the Alabama product's market-setting extension included base salaries of $10.5 million (2018), $12.5 million (2019) and $11.4 million over the next three campaigns.

The problem here: With Jarvis Landry (Browns: five years, $75 million) and Mike Evans (Buccaneers: five years, $82.5 million) recently inking big extensions, Jones might now view his once-lauded contract as obsolete.

Hence, the "updated contract" talk from Rappaport.

According to Spotrac.com, a popular Web site which tracks NFL salary caps, Jones will be the NFL's sixth highest-paid receiver this season (cap hit of $12.9 million, including signing bonus); and that status likely won't improve anytime soon, with Odell Beckham (Giants), DeAndre Hopkins (Texans) and A.J. Green (Bengals) all seeking monster extensions over the next 14 months, perhaps to the tune of $20 million annually.

