ATLANTA — Super Bowl LIII kicks off four weeks from today at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Feb. 3), and NFL fans got more clarity on the Super Sunday matchup, with three road teams (Chargers, Colts, Eagles) and one home club (Cowboys) advancing past Wild Card Weekend.

Here are the matchups for Divisional Playoff Weekend, which has the top seeds in each conference entertaining the wild-card winners at home:

SATURDAY

Indianapolis (6-seed in the AFC) @ Kansas City (1-seed) — 4:35 p.m. EST (NBC)

Dallas (4-seed in the NFC) @ L.A. Rams (2-seed) — 8 p.m. EST (FOX)

SUNDAY

L.A. Chargers (5-seed in the AFC) @ New England (2-seed) — 1:05 p.m. EST (CBS)

Philadelphia (6-seed in the NFC) @ New Orleans (1-seed) — 4:40 p.m. EST (FOX)

SUPER FUN FACTS

1. From a head-to-head standpoint, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (three-time NFL MVP, five-time Super Bowl champion) has a 7-0 lifetime record against Chargers QB Philip Rivers.

To be fair, Rivers notched one victory against New England during that span, a 30-10 rout in San Diego (the Chargers' home from 1961-2016) in October 2008.

However, that was the campaign when Brady incurred a season-ending knee injury in Week 1.

It also represented the last time the Patriots didn't claim the AFC East title.

2. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has a 1-7 record in his last eight postseason outings; but that dreadful number still cannot match the time span of this ignominious stat:

Kansas City hasn't won a home playoff game in 25 years ... which is odd, since Arrowhead Stadium annually ranks as one of the NFL's most daunting home environments, citing 'crowd noise.'

3. In the Drew Brees/Sean Payton era (2006-present), the Saints have never lost a postseason game at the Merecdes-Benz Superdome.

For that five-game stretch, quarterback Drew Brees holds stellar averages of 326 yards passing and 2.2 touchdowns.

4. The Cowboys and Rams met in the playoffs six times from 1973-79, with 1977 serving as the only absence.

Dallas had a 2-4 head-to-head record during that postseason stretch, twice losing to Los Angeles by just two points ... but then posting an average victory margin of 22.5 points for the four triumphs.