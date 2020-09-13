Wilson throws 4 TD passes, Seahawks beat Falcons 38-25

The Falcons are not allowing fans for their first two home games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

ATLANTA — Russell Wilson was cooking right from the start, throwing four touchdown passes to lead the Seattle Seahawks to a 38-25 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in the season opener.

The Seahawks took advantage of what was essentially a neutral site to pull away in the second half.