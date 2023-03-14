Atlanta Falcons set to sign hometown quarterback to 2-year deal, sources say

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons are adding a veteran quarterback to the mix.
Sources told NFL Network reporters Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo that the team plans to sign quarterback Taylor Heinicke to a two-year deal worth up to $20 million.
Heinicke, who turns 29 tomorrow, was a standout quarterback at Collins Hill High School in Gwinnett County where he set single-season records with 4,218 passing yards and 44 touchdowns his senior year. He went on to have a stellar career at Old Dominion University.
RELATED: Should the Falcons stick with Desmond Ridder or pursue Lamar Jackson this offseason? | Locked on Falcons
Heinicke will likely enter training camp as the backup to Desmond Ridder, who started the final four games of his rookie season in 2022. Marcus Mariota, who started last season for the Falcons, was released last month.
The move also likely confirms what the team has previously indicated, which is that they don't have any intention of pursuing Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson. It makes it doubtful the team will target a quarterback with the eighth pick in next month's NFL Draft, as well.
Heinicke started 24 games for more than two seasons with the Washington Commanders. He was 12-11-1 as their starter. He has thrown for 5,745 yards with 34 touchdown passes and 24 interceptions in his NFL career.
On Instagram, Heinicke signaled the move with a farewell post to Washington.
"Wanted to take a moment and say THANK YOU to Washington! The love and support has been unmatched the last couple years. The memories I’ll cherish forever. You gave me a second chance and it’s forever changed my life. Thank you all! ❤️" he wrote.