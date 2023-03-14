Atlanta Falcons set to sign hometown quarterback to 2-year deal, sources say

Sources told NFL Network reporters Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo that the team plans to sign quarterback Taylor Heinicke to a two-year deal worth up to $20 million.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons are adding a veteran quarterback to the mix.

Heinicke, who turns 29 tomorrow, was a standout quarterback at Collins Hill High School in Gwinnett County where he set single-season records with 4,218 passing yards and 44 touchdowns his senior year. He went on to have a stellar career at Old Dominion University.

Heinicke will likely enter training camp as the backup to Desmond Ridder, who started the final four games of his rookie season in 2022. Marcus Mariota, who started last season for the Falcons, was released last month.

Collins Hill product Taylor Heinicke gets to play for the hometown squad. The #Falcons get a veteran QB who is coming home. https://t.co/MQoVik0q8g — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) March 14, 2023

The move also likely confirms what the team has previously indicated, which is that they don't have any intention of pursuing Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson. It makes it doubtful the team will target a quarterback with the eighth pick in next month's NFL Draft, as well.

#Falcons fans what’s your thought on the new QB added to the room?

I have said all along I would like to see them go out and get a free agent QB if they had no plans on doing what Carolina did in this draft. Peep my convo w @JarvisD90 on LockedOn. — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) March 14, 2023

Heinicke started 24 games for more than two seasons with the Washington Commanders. He was 12-11-1 as their starter. He has thrown for 5,745 yards with 34 touchdown passes and 24 interceptions in his NFL career.

On Instagram, Heinicke signaled the move with a farewell post to Washington.