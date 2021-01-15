x
Atlanta Falcons offer Titans offensive coach top spot, sources say

Multiple sources indicate an offer has been made by the Falcons to Smith.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have offered the head coaching job to Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, according to multiple reports. 

A report from the Falcons' official website on Friday morning quoted NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport as saying that Smith has been "the focus for the #Falcons and those two sides have been talking," according to his sources. 

Other reports indicated that Smith had been scheduled to interview with the Detroit Lions for their open head coaching spot this weekend, but Rapoport said that his "Lions trip is now off."

According to the Falcons, Smith received interviews from the team on Monday. Rapoport indicated that he received a second interview on Wednesday.

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2016, file photo, Arthur Smith, who at the time was the Tennessee Titans' tight ends coach, watches the action from the sideline in an NFL football game between the Titans and the Minnesota Vikings in Nashville, Tenn. Smith replaced Matt LaFleur as offensive coordinator when LaFleur was hired last month as head coach of the Green Bay Packers. (AP Photo/James Kenney, File)

Smith, 38, has been with Tennessee for the past 10 years, the past two as offensive coordinator. The team's offense finished the 2020 regular season ranked number 3 in the NFL in total yards per game and number 2 in rushing yards per game under his leadership. 

Before becoming offensive coordinator, Smith served as the team's tight ends coach, assistant tight ends coach, offensive line/tight ends assistant, offensive assistant/quality control coach and defensive assistant/quality control coach.

He began his NFL career on the coaching staff in Washington and previously played collegiate football as an offensive lineman for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

    

