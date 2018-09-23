ATLANTA–If you're scoring at home, that's four career touchdowns for rookie Calvin Ridley ... and one big, happy dance.

Against the Saints on Sunday, the Falcons wideout debuted a touchdown-celebration dance that could be viewed as a cross between Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and Terrell Owens.

For the younger gamer generation, though, it's being hailed as The Fortnite Dance.

Here's the clip of Ridley's deft moves (below).

For what it's worth, the first-round pick (26th overall) already has six catches for 138 yards and three touchdowns on the day.

Calvin Ridley making it look easy pic.twitter.com/oGhy5NDEEv — Tony Tsoukalas (@Tony_Tsoukalas) September 23, 2018

© 2018 WXIA