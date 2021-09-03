A look at the worst-case scenario for Falcons with 4th pick in NFL Draft

Several solid players have been drafted in the past from that selection.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons hold the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and a lot of solid players have been drafted from that spot in the past.

There have also been some total draft busts that have come from teams that used the fourth overall selection. This was highlighted on the daily Locked On Falcons podcast when host Aaron Freeman was answering a listener question about what could be the worst-case scenario for the Falcons with pick No. 4.

“I think anyone who they end up picking that is not good is the worst-case scenario,” answered Freeman.

“You don’t want to be in a situation where you are drafting Aaron Curry, Matt Kalil, Leonard Fournette or Clelin Ferrell, which probably go down over the 10 or 15 years as the worst overall selections with the fourth overall pick. You don’t want to be the team drafting those players," Freeman said. " That’s the worst-case scenario and you won’t know that until a few years down the road.”

ESPN posted a list of the NFL Draft order for 2021, with the first pick going to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The New York Jets will follow and then the Miami Dolphins will take the third pick before the Falcons.

Listen to the Locked on Falcons podcast below.