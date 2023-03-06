Former Falcons player Calvin Ridley reinstated after initially being suspended indefinitely due to gambling

Ridley was accused of betting on NFL games during the 2021 season while he was a member of the Falcons.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was reinstated by the NFL Monday almost one year after he was initially suspended indefinitely due to violating the NFL's gambling policy.

Ridley was accused of betting on NFL games during the 2021 season, while he was a member of the Falcons, and was handed down the suspension by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on March 7, 2022.

The league claims an inside investigation did not discover any evidence that indicated that Ridley used any inside information or compromised any games during the season.

Ridley issued a string of statements on Twitter following the announcement of the suspension at the time.

"I bet 1500 total I don’t have a gambling problem," Ridley said on Twitter.

The former two-time national champion at Alabama and first-round draft pick by Atlanta was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 1. The Falcons received a 2023 fifth-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick that will ultimately become a third-rounder if he meets certain incentives and a second-rounder if he receives a contract extension from Jacksonville.

At the time, Ridley hadn't played a game for the Falcons in over a year, with his last game coming with the team on Oct. 24, 2021. He made headlines that season when he announced he was stepping away from the team to focus on his mental health. He only played in five games during that season.

He emerged as a star in the 2020 season, catching 90 passes for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns - a production that earned him an AP second-team All-Pro nod.

Across four seasons, Ridley played in 49 games for the Falcons, with 248 catches for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns.