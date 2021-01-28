Deshaun Watson requests trade from Houston Texans, reports say

Many reports have surfaced about the Gainesville, Georgia native wanting out of Houston after not being consulted on the team’s hiring of a new general manager.

HOUSTON — The news we have all been dreading but expecting has reared its ugly head.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has officially requested a trade from the team, according to NFL.com and ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Deshaun Watson hasn’t spoken to new Texans general manager Nick Caserio nor executive Jack Easterby. Watson is moving on and waiting to see where his NFL future takes him. https://t.co/heLvCjpEXu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2021

While the #Texans finalize the hire of David Culley and plan to officially introduce him tomorrow, his first task involves the QB… who wants out. https://t.co/c9Rlbrv5MK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2021

This news shouldn’t surprise many as several reports have surfaced about Watson wanting out of Houston after not being consulted on the team’s hiring of a new general manager. Watson was also reportedly upset with Houston’s head coaching search.

We are working to gather more on this story.