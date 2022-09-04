DENVER — Current and former Denver Broncos players are reacting to the tragic death of NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Saturday.
Players and coaches from across the NFL and sports world are also paying their respects to Haskins, 24, who was killed early Saturday morning when he was hit by a dump truck while he was walking on a South Florida highway.
Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda said Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene.
“He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic,” Miranda said in an emailed statement.
PHOTOS: A look at Dwayne Haskins' football career
