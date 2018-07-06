ATLANTA-File this one under, T.O. being T.O.

On Thursday, former NFL receiver/ex-Atlanta resident Terrell Owens made the unprecedented announcement of declaring he wouldn't be attending the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Aug. 4, citing a vague desire to be "elsewhere" on that Saturday evening.

In previous years, players, executives and coaches have been posthumously enshrined into the Hall of Fame. But that aside, it's hard to recall anyone refusing to attend their own ceremony in Canton, Ohio, either as an able-bodied or wheelchair-bound adult.

Owens, who trails only Jerry Rice in all-time NFL receiving yards (15,934), had been voted into the Class of 2018 back in February. Over 15 seasons with the 49ers, Eagles, Cowboys, Bills and Bengals (1998-2012), T.O. also accounted for 1,078 catches and 153 touchdowns (third all-time).

The other Hall inductees include: Linebacker Brian Urlacher, safety Brian Dawkins, linebacker Ray Lewis, receiver Randy Moss, offensive lineman Jerry Kramer and defensive end Robert Brazile, along with longtime personnel executive Bobby Beathard.

Back to Owens. It's a little strange that he would refuse the all-expenses-paid trip to Canton, especially since the five-time All-Pro lobbied hard for his Hall of Fame inclusion last summer.

Perhaps he's still seething from not garnering induction in 2017, his first year of eligibility.

And yet, should anyone be truly stunned by Thursday's announcement?

Here's the pertinent portion of Owens' statement:

"I am so grateful for all of the support my family, friends and certainly my fans, have shown me throughout my career in the National Football League. When it was announced that I was going to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the response received from my fans was overwhelming; and I am truly humbled. I am honored to be included among this group of fellow inducted individuals.

While I am incredibly appreciative of this opportunity, I have made the decision to publicly decline my invitation to attend the induction ceremony in Canton. I have already shared this information with the Hall. After visiting Canton earlier this year, I came to the realization that I wish to celebrate what will be one of the most memorable days of my life—elsewhere. At a later date, I will announce where and when I will celebrate my induction."

PHOTOS: 2018 NFL Draft

Let's break down that closing thought:

Perhaps Owens, who once owned a mansion in suburban Atlanta, plans to celebrate Induction Night with only family and friends, at a private location.

But given how the same family/friends would have been present for Owens' speech at Canton's Tom Benson Stadium, it's fair to wonder if a media company (maybe Barstool Sports or The Players' Tribune) hasn't offered up big money for Owens to host an exclusive, Web-only Hall of Fame party?

It's all speculation at this point; but one thing's for certain. The same Owens who was a lightning rod for attention during his playing days ... has made the most of his final bow to the NFL universe.

TOP FOUR T.O. MOMENTS IN NFL HISTORY

1. January 1999: Owens was in tears after snagging the game-winning catch in the Packers-49ers playoff game.

2. July 2005: T.O. became a viral legend, before the days of Twitter and YouTube, by conducting a post-holdout press conference at his driveway in suburban New Jersey. At the time, Owens was seeking a renegotiated contract with the Eagles ... just 16 months after signing a seven-year contract.

3. September 2000: Owens angers Cowboys fans (and safety George Teague) by running to the midfield 'Star' of Texas Stadium whenever finding the end zone. For that receiving day, Owens caught five balls for 51 yards and two touchdowns.

4. November 2007: On the way to seven receptions, 156 yards and one touchdown vs. Green Bay, Owens proceeds to quick-eat a sideline patron's popcorn after finding the end zone. The act preceded his famous quote of, "Get your popcorn ready!" ... upon being traded to the Cowboys before the 2006 season.





