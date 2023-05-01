Falcons show support to Bills' Damar Hamlin with blue No. 3 on field

The Atlanta Falcons took the time to honor Hamlin in a special way as he continues to fight for his life.

ATLANTA — The NFL world has acted on one accord showing support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night. The Atlanta Falcons took the time to honor Hamlin in a special way as he continues to fight for his life.

The team posted a photo on social media of Mercedes-Benz Stadium of how they are showing "Love for Damar." The white No. 3 on the field at the 30 yard line has been outlined in blue -- it's the number on the 24-year-old's jersey and the color of the Bills' uniform.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest when his heart stopped after making a tackle in the first quarter of the game. He's been in critical condition but showing signs of improvement, doctors announced Thursday.

They held an news conference from University of Cincinnati Medical Center to give an update on his care.

At the hospital, Hamlin has started communicating through writing, the Associated Press reported Thursday. Doctors said the first question was about the game: "Did we win?"

“The answer is yes, Damar, you won. You’ve won the game of life." Dr. Timothy Pritts said to reporters.

Monday night's game was suspended when Hamlin was rushed to the hospital. The NFL tweeted Thursday night that the game will not be resumed.

"This has been a difficult week," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as he told the teams of his decision. "We continue to focus on the recovery of Damar Hamlin and are encouraged by the improvements in his condition as well s the tremendous outpouring of support and care for Damar and his family from across the country. We are also incredibly appreciative of the amazing work of the medical personnel and commend each and every one of them."

Doctors said Hamlin still as significant progress he needs to make but his progress so far "marks a really good turning point in his ongoing care."