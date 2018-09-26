Former Oakland Raiders linebacker and Butts County native, Neiron Ball, was placed in a medically induced coma after suffering a brain aneurysm on Sept. 16.

Ball — who was a fifth-round choice by the Raiders in the 2015 NFL Draft from the University of Florida — missed the entire 2011 college football season after suffering from an arteriovascular malformation (AVM) condition, which is where the brain's blood vessels get tangled and rupture. This is a rare condition that affects less than one percent of the population.

The Raiders ask that Neiron Ball and his family are kept in the thoughts and prayers of the Raider Nation during this difficult time.



Ball is currently in a medically induced coma after suffering a brain aneurysm on Sept. 16 pic.twitter.com/t4UowTNsfI — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 25, 2018

He returned to play in 2012, made his first career college sack against Jameis Winston and Florida State in 2013, but had his senior season in 2014 cut short after suffering a knee injury.

Despite serious health concerns, Ball — who was projected to go undrafted in 2015 — was picked by the Raiders with the No. 161 overall selection in the 2015 Draft.

In his rookie season, Ball played in six games, making two starts, recording four tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery for the Raiders. He was cut by the Raiders at the end of training camp in 2016.

The Raiders and the Butts County Sheriff's Office posted messages of support for Ball Tuesday.

The Aneurysm and AVM Foundation said in a Tweet on Tuesday that they had believed Ball's prior AVM "was obliterated," but that does not seem to have been the case.

UPDATE: Upon speaking with @neiron_11's family, we've learned that he's been in a medically-induced coma since the 16th. We believed Neiron's #AVM was obliterated, that doesn't seem to be the case as he developed an aneurysm which burst. His family asks for continued prayers pic.twitter.com/wbSDXrew5x — TAAF (@TAAF) September 25, 2018

USA Today contributed to this report.

