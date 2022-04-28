Here's who to watch tonight with Georgia ties as the NFL Draft kicks off

The Peach State has some key players that have a chance to be picked in the first round.

ATLANTA — Several professional football hopefuls with Georgia ties will learn their fate as the NFL Draft begins Thursday. The Peach State has some key players that have a chance to be picked in the first round.

Here's who to watch. We will update this story as the night goes on.

Travon Walker

Travon Walker is a defensive lineman from the University of Georgia. He was considered the odds-on-favorite to go first overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Thomaston, Georgia native helped lead the Bulldogs to the national championship.

Draft pick | First round, No. 1, Jacksonville Jaguars

Kyle Hamilton

Kyle Hamilton, a defensive back (safety) from Notre Dame, considers metro Atlanta home. He went to the Marist School in Atlanta and is likely to go somewhere in the top 15 picks.

Jordan Davis

Jordan Davis, a defensive lineman from the University of Georgia, is an All-American who won the Bednarik Award as the nation's best defensive player and Outland Trophy as the top lineman last season.

Devonte Wyatt

Devonte Wyatt, another UGA Bulldog, returned for a fifth college season in 2021 (including a year at junior college) and developed into an All-SEC player and second-team All-American.

The Decatur, Ga. native graduated from Towers High School.

Andrew Booth Jr.

Clemson Tiger Andrew Booth is no stranger to the Peach State. He played football at Archer High School in Gwinnett County, Ga. According to Clemson's website, Booth was ranked among the top 50 players in the nation when he joined the Tigers.

Lewis Cine

This UGA Bulldog was a force on the field. According to the school's website, Cine finished the 2021 season as the Bulldogs' leading tackler with 73 total stops. He was also named Defensive MVP of the championship game against Alabama.

George Pickens

George Pickens is another UGA Bulldog. Pickens caught two passes for 41 yards in SEC Championship Game vs. Alabama as he worked his way back from a knee injury he suffered during spring practice in 2021.

Malik Willis

Malik Willis of Liberty University is from Georgia and grew up in metro Atlanta. He played at both Westlake and Roswell during his high school years. The quarterback has a plethora of accolades on Liberty's website.

Nakobe Dean

Nakobe Dean a linebacker from UGA, was recently selected as the 2022 Arthur Ashe Jr. Male Sports Scholar. The prestigious award honors students of color who have excelled in the classroom as well as out on the field.