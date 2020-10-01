ATLANTA — Saturday begins this year's NFL Divisional Playoff, with the 6th seeded Wild Card winner from last week, the Minnesota Vikings, visiting the top-seeded NFC West champion, the San Francisco 49ers.

With the threat of severe weather possibly hitting much of Georgia on Saturday, the possibility of heavy rainfall interrupting your television signal is not out of the question.

There are still options available for football fans who want to keep up with the game, in spite of what Mother Nature happens to throw at us.

Click here to watch the game.

Kickoff is at 4:35 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Pregame coverage gets underway at 3 p.m. with a special edition of NBC Sports' Football Night In America.

If severe weather threatens the metro area, NFL coverage will remain on 11Alive, while continuing weather coverage will be presented on The ATL, Channel 36.

