COVID-19 infects top of Broncos' organization as Joe Ellis, John Elway test positive

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Coronavirus is so vexing, so heinous, so nondiscriminatory, it got two of the highest-ranking executives of the Denver Broncos.

Joe Ellis, the team’s chief executive officer and president, and John Elway, the Hall of Fame quarterback and Broncos’ general manager for the past 10 seasons, learned early Tuesday they have tested positive for COVID-19.

Elway was not feeling well Monday morning when he reported for COVID testing. He immediately informed team trainer Steve “Greek” Antonopulos, who sent Elway home for the day.

Ellis was not feeling well Sunday morning, called Antonopulos, and for the first in 26 years did not attend a Broncos home game — a thrilling, come-from-behind 31-30 win against the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers. He was not in the building last Thursday or Friday, stopped in briefly to pick up a game credential Saturday, and did not go to his office Sunday or Monday, a team source told 9NEWS.

Like all employees working from the team’s UCHealth Training Center headquarters, Ellis and Elway have been taking the COVID-19 test daily since early-August.

Avoiding the virus infection at team headquarters has become increasingly difficult in recent weeks. Three Broncos’ assistant coaches – Curtis Modkins, Mike Munchak and Ed Donatell – have been placed in the COVID protocol, as has starting right guard Graham Glasgow. In addition, multiple staff employees have tested positive.

Modkins recovered and returned to the team last week. Munchak, Donatell and Glasgow remain self-isolated at home. And now so will Ellis and Elway. Ellis informed team employees via e-mail of his positive test around 7 a.m. Tuesday. Ellis and Elway will continue to work from home.

They had very few close contacts and none that were lengthy.

The Broncos have put out a statement on the positive virus tests for the two top officials in their organization:

“Broncos President & CEO Joe Ellis as well as President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway were informed this morning they tested positive for COVID-19.

After not feeling 100 percent on Sunday morning, Joe promptly reported his symptoms to our medical team and watched Sunday’s game at home as a precaution. He continued to work from home on Monday before receiving a positive test result this morning.

John immediately left UCHealth Training Center on Monday morning after experiencing minor symptoms that he quickly brought to the attention of our medical staff.

Other than mild symptoms, both Joe and John are doing well. They will continue to work from home in self-isolation and participate in virtual meetings while their health is monitored.

Based on a review of contact tracing data with the league, we are confident these cases originated independently outside team facilities. There were minimal close contacts identified for each (no players or coaches), and those individuals have been notified.

While our facilities are closed for Election Day, coaches are conducting their game preparations today remotely as a precaution. Our organization will remain in communication with the NFL, making all decisions in consultation with the league and based on guidance from medical experts.”

The Broncos canceled practice last Friday after Glasgow tested positive, but otherwise contact tracing data has allowed them to carry on with practices and their regular-season schedule.

The league gave all players the day off Tuesday to make sure they would have the opportunity to vote on Election Day. The 3-4 Broncos return Wednesday to resume preparations for their game Sunday (kickoff at 11 a.m. MST) at Atlanta against the 2-6 Falcons.

Meanwhile, the NFL trade deadline expires at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Unrelated to Elway feeling ill with the virus, the Broncos are not expected to make a deal as their 3-4 record along with an extra seventh AFC playoff spot leaves them as neither sellers or buyers in the trade market.

