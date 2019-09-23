SEATTLE — Saints star running back Alvin Kamara decided to trade places with ESPN reporter Dianna Russini after his huge performance against the Seahawks Sunday.

What happened next did not disappoint.

Pretending to be Russini giving her post-game analysis into the Saints 33-27 win, Kamara answered questions ranging from backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's start in the wake of Drew Brees' injury to his own game-changing performance -- and even answered inquiries on his million dollar diamond grills.

All of this was done, of course, in Kamara's best news reporter voice.

Watch the full interview below (Can't see it? Click here)

Alvin Kamara's 25 touches in Seattle were his most ever for a regular season game that ended in regulation. In the process, he contributed a touchdown, 69 yards and several crucial first down runs that kept the Black and Gold in the lead throughout the match up. Kamara's all-time high is 31 touches, which came in a Saints OT win last season in Week 3 at Atlanta.

Read the full interview below:

"Alvin, what was the reaction inside the locker room from this Saints team without Drew Brees," Russini asked.

"I think they looked pretty good today," Kamara replied. "Teddy Bridgewater did what he came out here to do. Coach Sean Payton talked about it all week, that Teddy has a leadership quality that's unique to him. He's not Drew but he knows who he is and he's doing his things, he's doing his job and he executed today."

"Alvin Kamara had a monster game -- you could argue maybe his best performance of his career in New Orleans. What was your reaction to his performance?" Russini asked.

"Man, that guy, he's a joy to watch, just fun to watch all the time. Humble. Doesn't really hype himself up too much, but we all know he's always out there giving his all," Kamara said about himself.

"You know Dianna, I gotta ask you about his grill. You know, how does that work? How much does that cost? Where did he even get this thing," Russini asked.

"I mean, gosh. There's so many diamonds in there we can't even count," Kamara joked.

"If we had a segment about counting diamonds in his grill, we would lose count every time," he said.

Laughing, Kamara ended with a fake toss back up to the ESPN anchors in the studio.

