Earlier this week, Odell Beckham Jr. said he was done talking about watches.

But the Cleveland Browns star receiver clearly isn't done wearing them.

One week after Beckham made waves for wearing a Richard Mille watch valued by some at more than $250,000 during the Browns' season-opening loss vs. the Tennessee Titans, the 3-time Pro Bowl wideout has once again taken the field with wrist-wear. Prior to the Browns' Week 2 Monday Night Football matchup vs. the New York Jets, Beckham could be spotted wearing what appeared to be another Richard Mille model: the RM 56-02 Tourbillon Sapphire.

If you haven't seen Beckham's watch before, there's probably a reason for that; according to Richard Mille's website, only 10 pieces of the sapphire crystal model were produced. And they each retailed at more than $2 million.

While it remains to be seen whether or not Beckham will wear the watch during the Browns' primetime matchup vs. the Jets, the conversation surrounding his wrist-wear doesn't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon. Earlier this week, the NFL said it would reach out to Beckham about wearing the watch, which it said was against league rules to do.

Beckham, however, disputed that wearing the watch was a violation and that he was only being targeted because of his personal reputation.

"If anybody else would've worn the watch, or if it was a $20 watch, it wouldn't have been no problem," Beckham told reporters.

On Monday, Beckham opted for a watch worth more than 100,000 times more than that.