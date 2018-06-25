ATLANTA -- High-profile Falcons fan T.I. is dropping support for the NFL in the name of a different cause: “true change.”

The rapper and Atlanta-native announced that he believes the NFL’s national anthem policy violates the players' constitutional rights and that he won’t be a part of supporting the corporation during an interview on BET’s Genius Talks over the weekend.

The rapper posted a series of clips from the interview on his Instagram account talking about how, even though he loves the Falcons, “sacrifices must be made for true change to be achieved.” The responses to his posts were mixed. Supporters praised T.I. for using his platform to take a stand, while others called on him to expand his boycott to other “oppressive” businesses.

He encouraged viewers to stand up to corporations by withholding their money. “We’ve got to go to the corporations,” he said, “Stop spending our dollars with them until they press the politicians, they press the police, they do what they need to do to respect our lives and consider us as equals, or else they don’t deserve our dollars.” He wrapped up his last video post with #FollowTheMoney.

This isn't the first time T.I. has been vocal about controversial issues. The rapper voiced his support for the school walkouts against gun violence after the mass shooting in Parkland, Fl. in March.

"To see young people involved with something so important right now, he said, "that gives a sense of hope."

