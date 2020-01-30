SEATTLE — Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson pop star Ciara are expecting another child.

The two announced Ciara is pregnant on their Instagram accounts from the Turks and Caicos islands.

"Number 3," Ciara posted, giving Russell the photo credit.

Russell posted a selfie with Ciara in the background with the same text: "Number 3."

This will be Ciara's third child. Sienna Princess Wilson was born in 2017. Ciara is also the mother of Future Zahir Wilburn - the son of Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, known as Future.

Russell Wilson and Ciara married in July 2016.