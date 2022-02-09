Elusive Atlanta icon Andre 3000 in Super Bowl commercial

Fans may have preferred to see Andre 3000 back on screen for an OutKast reunion, but it's still nice to see him back in the spotlight.

LOS ANGELES — As fans tune in to Super Bowl LVI, they may spot a familiar face..

Andre 3000, who has generally remained out of the public eye except for an occasional live performance, is the voice of a new Squarespace commercial starring actress and model Zendaya. The commercial is set to run while the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday live on 11Alive. The rapper-songwriter even makes a cameo at the end of the clip.

While audiences may be able to guess the voiceover telling Sally's tale is, in fact, the OutKast member, viewers are pleasantly surprised to see a gray-haired Andre 3000 for just six seconds at the end steering a boat while finishing up the story.

Although it's not an OutKast reunion, like fans were hoping and rumors may suggest, it's still nice to see one of Atlanta's own beloved stars back on screen. In 2019, when the Super Bowl was in Atlanta, the other half of OutKast Big Boi performed at half time with Maroon 5 and Travis Scott.