Atlanta is host to Super Bowl LIII next year and the Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee is launching a community initiative called Legacy 53. It's their effort to create "a lasting legacy for the City of Atlanta," according to a release.

“All of us at the Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee are proud of Legacy 53 and our mission to leave a positive impact on our community,” said Brett Daniels, chief operating officer of the Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee. “By addressing important community issues, Legacy 53 is evidence that Super Bowl LIII is more than just a game for Atlanta.”

It's a large-scale initiative throughout the city and will focus on civil rights and social justice. Legacy 53 has five pillars. The Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee detailed them as:

Business Connect

The Host Committee is extending the NFL’s supplier diversity program to the Metro Atlanta area. The Super Bowl LIII Business Connect program helps identify and connect qualified, local minority-, woman-, veteran- or LGBT-owned businesses to the NFL and its vendors, in order to compete for contracting opportunities surrounding Super Bowl LIII. This program also provides networking, educational and other business development resources to prepare participating local companies for future contract opportunities. The mission is to bring event production dollars to Atlanta while elevating diverse locally owned businesses. Over 200 local businesses have been selected to participate in the program.



Capital Improvement Project

The Host Committee, NFL Foundation and The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation are teaming up to fund a major capital improvement project, benefiting the children of Atlanta. This investment is a commitment to fostering play and healthy lifestyles and will be a lasting legacy to our community.



Civil Rights and Social Justice

Atlanta is the historic home of the civil rights movement, and as such, the Host Committee is proud to recognize the rich history and continued leadership of our city in areas of human rights. The vision for this pillar was established through a diverse committee of leaders and experts. Programs include a conversation series as well as a public art project that will involve community-driven installations across Atlanta. With partners including WonderRoot, the Center for Civil and Human Rights and The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, the aim is to connect deeply with our communities and inspire constructive dialogue surrounding social issues. To learn more about the public art program, join WonderRoot and the Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee for a media event on Thursday, June 28 at 10:30 a.m. at the John Lewis Hero Mural located at 219 Auburn Avenue in Downtown Atlanta.



Sustainability

Environmental stewardship has been major focus for the NFL and the Host Committee in each Super Bowl city over the past 25 years. The goal for Atlanta is to maximize waste diversion on gameday as well as during surrounding Super Bowl events, reduce our environmental impact through the use of renewable energy credits, optimize reclamation of Super Bowl materials for reuse, engage our local communities in repurposing and recycling, and leave a lasting legacy in Atlanta’s neighborhoods through planting projects in our urban forest program. Atlanta received the Golden Shovel – a symbol of Super Bowl sustainability – from Minneapolis in May of 2018 and will symbolically put it to use in September during our first tree-planting event.



Youth Engagement

The Host Committee, in partnership with the NFL and the Atlanta Falcons, is building a collection of programs geared toward Atlanta’s youth. Programs emphasize sport and physical activity as an essential component of development, as well as support for healthy lifestyle habits. Working with community partner GENYOUth, a particular area of focus is on nutrition for children, delivering school breakfast grants in the metro Atlanta area to help address hunger, food insecurity and academic achievement.

