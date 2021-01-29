Chapel Hill High School grad will be on the field during Super Bowl

Chapel Hill High School graduate Cameron 'Cam' Gill and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping for a big win on Super Bowl Sunday.

Tampa Bay’s NFC championship win has made football history, and Gill's success has electrified and inspired Douglas County high school fans, according to a release from the Douglas County Schools. The community is excited to watch the upcoming gridiron battle and cheer on a hometown favorite, the release said.

Gill not only grew up in the area, but he's also a 2016 graduate of Chapel Hill High. Before that, the release said, Gill attended Chapel Hill Middle School and Douglas County's Chapel Hill Elementary and Holly Springs Elementary schools.

Later, Gil went on to play football at Wagner College in New York. There he earned 2nd team All-Region honors as a union, 1st team All-Region as a senior and honorable mention All-State. As a senior at Wagner, he made first-team All-American.

He went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, and signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent before ultimately making the team's 53-man roster, according to the release.

Chapel Hill Middle School football coach Wynne Lougher said he remembers Gill’s time on the playing field and he is excited to see another CHMS Wildcat accomplish great things.

“Each school, each coach, and each person who knows Cam has nothing but great things to say about him,” Lougher said in a statement.

He said he will join other Douglas County fans cheering Gill’s team to victory on Super Bowl Sunday.

“Cam’s success has our community on fire! We want Cam and his family to feel the love and support all the way from Douglas County,” Coach Lougher said. “Cam deserves our love and support as a school system and most of all, as a community.”

Chapel Hill High head football coach Justin DeShon remembers Gill’s time playing for the Panthers.

“From Day One, Cam combined outstanding classroom habits with athletic ability to further his football career,” Coach DeShon said. “From there, Cameron worked tirelessly to earn everything coming his way. He remains extremely humble to this day and I couldn't be more proud of his accomplishments.”

Douglas County School System Director of School Safety James Strong shares immense pride in the legacy Gill has built.