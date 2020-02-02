CLEVELAND — As excited as most of us are to see the Kansas City Chiefs tangle with the San Francisco 49ers tonight in Super Bowl LIV, there's plenty of anticipation as to what we will see during timeouts when the commercials are on.

Some have already been put out on social media for us to enjoy. Several feature high-profile stars like Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Bill Murray, and many more.

Here's a preview of what you'll see this evening:

Amazon (featuring Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi)

Avocados From Mexico - AFM Shopping Network (featuring Molly Ringwald)

Budweiser

Cheetos (featuring MC Hammer)

Doritos (featuring Sam Elliott and Lil Nas X)

Hyundai (featuring Chris Evans, Rachel Dratch, John Krasinski & David Ortiz)

Jeep (Bill Murray in Groundhog Day parody)

Michelob Ultra (Jimmy Fallon & John Cena)

Microsoft

The ad features Katie Sowers, an offensive assistant for the San Francisco 49ers. Cleveland Heights female football players Olivia McKay and India Pulphus appear around the 49-second mark.

Mountain Dew (featuring Bryan Cranston)

Olay (featuring Taraji P. Henson, Lilly Singh, Katie Couric and Busy Philipps)

Pringles

Snickers

Walmart

