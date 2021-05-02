8 Children's Healthcare of Atlanta employees going to the Super Bowl LV

Children's picked four of the winners a week earlier, and those four were able to invite one colleague as their guest.

ATLANTA — A group of Atlanta hospital employees is getting a major Super Bowl surprise, care of the Atlanta Falcons.

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta announced on Thursday that eight of its employees are gearing up for the "experience of a lifetime" - an all-expenses-paid trip to Super Bowl LV in Tampa.

