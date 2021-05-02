8 Children's Healthcare of Atlanta employees going to the Super Bowl LV

ATLANTA — A group of Atlanta hospital employees is getting a major Super Bowl surprise, care of the Atlanta Falcons.
Children's Healthcare of Atlanta announced on Thursday that eight of its employees are gearing up for the "experience of a lifetime" - an all-expenses-paid trip to Super Bowl LV in Tampa.
Children's picked four of the winners a week earlier and those four were able to invite one colleague as their guest.
The Atlanta group will join other clinical healthcare professionals as the Falcons' guests, as the NFL takes the opportunity to thank these front line heroes for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.