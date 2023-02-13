Decatur native wins his second Super Bowl ring

Former Georgia Tech and Westminster standout kicker Harrison Butker helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl 57

GLENDALE, Ariz — The Kansas City Chiefs won their second Lombardi Trophy in four years after beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57. Former Georgia Tech and Westminster standout Harrison Butker was showcased once again as he hit the game-winning field goal for Kansas City.

“Just getting to the Super Bowl is an incredible feat, to be there and be able to win two of them? That’s incredible. I couldn’t be happier for him,” said Westminster Special Teams coach Joe Sturniolo, who coached Butker in high school.

“I try to keep this cocoon around just me and the facilities where I’m listening to those closest to me, my teammates, coaches. You just have to push through the adversity,” said Butker.

Sturniolo said when the game ended, he texted him.

“I said I had some questions for him but not tonight. I told him to go have fun and he sent back a thanks Coach, love you,” said Sturniolo.

Butker suffered a high ankle sprain in the season opener this year in the very same building he helped the Chiefs win a Super Bowl. Butker’s high school special teams coach gave some insight on how the injury did affect him.

“The injury was tough. He tore a ligament in that left ankle and it changed the way he had to do kickoffs. It changed a little bit on his place kicks as well. He has pulled through and learned how to make the adjustment,” said Sturniolo.

“He’s dirty tough. I’m not just going to say for a kicker, I’m just saying he’s a tough kid. Normally the kickers aren’t the toughest guys, but this one here he’s a tough nut,” said Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

This was the most rollercoaster season Butker has had in his six years in the NFL. Regardless, he is now a two-time Super Bowl Champion.