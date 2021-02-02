What to know about H.E.R. before singing 'America the Beautiful' at Super Bowl LV

Grammy-winning R&B singer H.E.R., known for her signature shades and skills with a guitar, will perform before kickoff of Super Bowl LV.

Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and instrumentalist H.E.R. will perform “America the Beautiful," before Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Super Bowl LV.

H.E.R. won two Grammys in 2019 -- Best R&B Album and Best R&B Performance for "Best Part." She's earned critical acclaim for her live performances, including her work as a guitarist. She’s won honors at the MTV Video Music Awards, BET Awards and Soul Train Music Awards and launched R&B hits such as “Focus,” “Slide,” “Damage” and “B.S.” with Jhené Aiko.

What is H.E.R.'s real name?

H.E.R.'s real name is Gabriella Wilson but she prefers Gabi, according to a profile in Oprah Magazine and Interview. The H.E.R. acronym stands for "Having Everything Revealed." H.E.R. prefers to keep a level of anonymity, regularly keeping her eyes behind a pair of sunglasses, saying she'd rather let her music do the talking.

“I reveal who I am and my stories and my emotions, and music is an outlet for me. But it’s all revealed through my music and my message. Even though I don’t show my face and I don’t tell people who I am or more about me, it’s -- really, you get to know who I am in my music,” she said in a 2018 radio interview.

How many instruments does H.E.R. play?

H.E.R. can play five instruments, according to Oprah Magazine: acoustic guitar, electric guitar, bass guitar, piano and drums. She's known for her translucent Stratocaster. She lists Prince, Alicia Keys, Lauryn Hill and B.B. King among her inspirations.

H.E.R. gives back to charity

During the COVID-19 pandemic, H.E.R. created “Girls With Guitars,” an Instagram Live performance and conversation series, according to her label, RCA, and her charity "Bring The Noise" brings music instruction and instruments to schools. She's also expressed interest in branching out into acting, launching custom glasses with Diff charitable eyewear and starting her own guitar line with Fender.

This isn't her first Super Bowl appearance. She starred in Pepsi's "Zero Sugar. Done Right" Super Bowl LIV ad last year alongside Missy Elliott.