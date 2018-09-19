ATLANTA -- Social media is buzzing after reports of Maroon 5 performing during Super Bowl LIII.+

According to Variety, the group, featuring singer Adam Levine, will be the halftime performer during the big game.

Super Bowl LIII is scheduled to happen in Atlanta on Feb. 3, 2019.

During last year's halftime show, Justin Timberlake took the stage in Minneapolis when the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots.

11Alive is working to confirm the reports.

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs onstage during the Capital One JamFest onstage at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Hemisfair on April 1, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Turner )

The Super Bowl and Maroon 5 were both trending on Twitter in Atlanta Wednesday afternoon after Variety and other publications said the band would perform.

Many fans were excited, others not so much.

Some took to Twitter saying that Atlanta has a plethora of talented artists that should be included.

With Atlanta’s amazing hip hop and R&B Heritage the NFL goes with Maroon 5 for the Super Bowl halftime show. (Variety reporting). Lame. — MikeBell929 (@MikeBellATL) September 19, 2018

NFL fans wondering why Super Bowl chose Maroon 5 for halftime show instead of an Atlanta artist: https://t.co/Ry7Uea6rgQ pic.twitter.com/BPVCYdXbDh — Complex (@Complex) September 19, 2018

I’m excited about Maroon 5 in Atlanta. Now excuse me while I head to New Orleans to eat at Applebee’s. — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) September 19, 2018

Maroon 5 for an Atlanta Super Bowl? pic.twitter.com/9JDiXXZpfW — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 19, 2018

we're not gonna sit here and act like maroon 5 isn't fire — Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) September 19, 2018

Of all the artists to choose from the NFL picked Maroon 5 to perform at the Super Bowl IN ATLANTA... — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) September 19, 2018

