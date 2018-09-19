ATLANTA -- Social media is buzzing after reports of Maroon 5 performing during Super Bowl LIII.+

According to Variety, the group, featuring singer Adam Levine, will be the halftime performer during the big game.

Super Bowl LIII is scheduled to happen in Atlanta on Feb. 3, 2019.

During last year's halftime show, Justin Timberlake took the stage in Minneapolis when the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

11Alive is working to confirm the reports.

RELATED | 3 challenges Atlanta Police faces for Super Bowl safety, and what they're doing to prepare

getty_maroon 5_1537390014969.png.jpg
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs onstage during the Capital One JamFest onstage at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival at Hemisfair on April 1, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Turner )

The Super Bowl and Maroon 5 were both trending on Twitter in Atlanta Wednesday afternoon after Variety and other publications said the band would perform.

Many fans were excited, others not so much.

Some took to Twitter saying that Atlanta has a plethora of talented artists that should be included.

© 2018 WXIA