ATLANTA -- Social media is buzzing after reports of Maroon 5 performing during Super Bowl LIII.+
According to Variety, the group, featuring singer Adam Levine, will be the halftime performer during the big game.
Super Bowl LIII is scheduled to happen in Atlanta on Feb. 3, 2019.
During last year's halftime show, Justin Timberlake took the stage in Minneapolis when the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots.
11Alive is working to confirm the reports.
RELATED | 3 challenges Atlanta Police faces for Super Bowl safety, and what they're doing to prepare
The Super Bowl and Maroon 5 were both trending on Twitter in Atlanta Wednesday afternoon after Variety and other publications said the band would perform.
Many fans were excited, others not so much.
Some took to Twitter saying that Atlanta has a plethora of talented artists that should be included.
ALSO | Super Bowl Committee breaking ground for improvement project benefiting Atlanta community