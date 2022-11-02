How will we see Mary J. Blige dance at the Super Bowl halftime show?

LOS ANGELES — It's the burning question ahead of tonight's Super Bowl halftime show.
No, not will there be a Tupac hologram. What kind of moves will Mary J. Blige bring to the show?
It promises to be an all-out celebration of hip-hop, with The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul joined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and, yes, possibly that Tupac hologram (we'll see).
Mary does not do things halfway, and she doesn't shy away from doing things her own way. It is in fact her uniquely enthusiastic way of dancing just how she wants - regardless of whatever you think - that has fans excited to see what she's going to bring to the Super Bowl halftime stage.
Will she kick?
Will she step?
Will she bob and weave?
Will she do this?
Or this?
Or how about these?
The real answer is of course probably: Some combination of all of the above. And there will most definitely be boots.
At 51 years old, Mary J. remains a showstopper when she gets on stage, and there's no doubting that when she steps, and bobs, and kicks into the spotlight in Los Angeles tonight, she will shine.