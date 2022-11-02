How will we see Mary J. Blige dance at the Super Bowl halftime show?

However she moves, she won't care what you think of it.

LOS ANGELES — It's the burning question ahead of tonight's Super Bowl halftime show.

No, not will there be a Tupac hologram. What kind of moves will Mary J. Blige bring to the show?

It promises to be an all-out celebration of hip-hop, with The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul joined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and, yes, possibly that Tupac hologram (we'll see).

Mary does not do things halfway, and she doesn't shy away from doing things her own way. It is in fact her uniquely enthusiastic way of dancing just how she wants - regardless of whatever you think - that has fans excited to see what she's going to bring to the Super Bowl halftime stage.

Mary J. Blige's bop is almost as iconic as her songs. 🙌🏽👑#EssenceFest pic.twitter.com/YLn3khF78i — ESSENCE (@Essence) July 18, 2018

Will she kick?

I just want to see @maryjblige hit her dance on #PowerGhost so bad 😂 pic.twitter.com/6en7kRLhqq — Rajée (@senoj_eejar) February 9, 2022

Will she step?

I can’t wait to see @maryjblige hit that lil step dance she be doing, during halftime 😂 pic.twitter.com/7RpnOPlORL — 11.22 ✨ (@_brownskinjas) February 11, 2022

Will she bob and weave?

The #SuperBowlLVI halftime show is going to be fire.



Let me practice my @maryjblige dances right now. pic.twitter.com/KaraE1G3iD — Hendrix Monae (@HendrixMonae) February 13, 2022

Will she do this?

3 guarantees for the #PepsiHalftime



1. #Eminem does “Lose Yourself”

2. @kendricklamar gives us all a reminder on who the hell he is

3. @maryjblige gonna dance and don’t give a damn what y’all think. She’s Monét, after all #PowerBookII lol pic.twitter.com/PE09hDqbCc — AJ Dwayne (@IAmAJ2k) February 13, 2022

Or this?

If the #SuperBowl halftime show is just Mary J. Blige dancing around the stage like she did in the Ladies Night video, I’ll be OK with that. pic.twitter.com/v831z8JrHK — Alexis McLaren (@alexismclaren) February 13, 2022

Or how about these?

The only thing guaranteed at the #SuperBowlHalftimeShow today is @maryjblige coming out in Knee High Boots, and eventually busting into the

“Mary J Dance” #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/dKyuzZ7QUj — SlickShooter (@SlickShotThat) February 13, 2022

Can’t wait to see what boots #AuntieMary (@maryjblige) will be wearing today!



When she hits her famous dance, I’m gonna lose it!!! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sqa2A3LVFb — Kendra Pruitt (@kendrakpruitt) February 13, 2022

The real answer is of course probably: Some combination of all of the above. And there will most definitely be boots.

At 51 years old, Mary J. remains a showstopper when she gets on stage, and there's no doubting that when she steps, and bobs, and kicks into the spotlight in Los Angeles tonight, she will shine.

