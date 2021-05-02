Meet the 70 adorable stars of Puppy Bowl 2021

Before the big game gets underway on Super Bowl Sunday, these adorable adoptable puppies will take the field for Puppy Bowl 17!

WASHINGTON — The field has been meticulously prepped, the starting lineup is set and the water bowls are filled. That can only mean one thing, it's time for the Puppy Bowl!

Animal Planet's 17th annual Puppy Bowl is happening Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

The three-hour event will feature 70 adoptable puppies from 22 animal shelters and rescue organizations from across the northeast. Team Ruff is looking to reclaim their title, and the "Lombarky" trophy, after last year's rough loss to Team Fluff.

This year, Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg are hosting the canine sports spectacular while throwing the ultimate tailgate party. Also joining in on the fun as announcers are ESPN’s "Monday Night Football" play-by-play announcer Steve Levy and "SportsCenter" host Sage Steele.

Animal Planet promises this year's edition will include fan favorite elements like the water bowl cam and slow motion replays, plus a new "stadium within a stadium" venue that’s bigger and better than ever before.

All of the puppies and kittens that have participated in Puppy Bowl previously have wound up being adopted and hopefully this year's roster will find their forever families too!

How to watch the 2021 Puppy Bowl

Puppy Bowl XVII gets underway on Sunday, February 7 at 2 p.m. ET on Animal Planet and streaming live on discovery+.

The Puppy Bowl pre-game show begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT featuring "sports correspondents" Rodt Weiler, James Hound and Sheena Inu, and field reporters Brittany Spaniel and Herman Shepard.

America's favorite "Rufferee," Dan Schachner, will be joining the game for the 10th year in a row.