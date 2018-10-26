ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee is set to make an announcement Friday about the live music concert series surrounding the event.

The committee said it will reveal an Atlanta-based, GRAMMY Award-Winning Producer who is charged with producing the musical acts associated with Super Bowl LIVE concert series.

Super Bowl LIII will take place at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019. It's the first Super Bowl held in the city since Super Bowl XXXIV was held at the Georgia Dome in 2000.

The headliner of the halftime show performance has not been officially announced, although some have speculated that it will be Maroon 5, a decision that drawn some criticism locally. Singer Rihanna reportedly passed on an offer to perform during the halftime show in an act of solidarity to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Justin Timberlake performed at the most recent Super Bowl, which was held in Minneapolis.

