A Gwinnett high school was featured in a Super Bowl ad and you probably didn't see it

The Brookwood Broncos were on full display, if you knew where to look.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Super Bowl LVI graced Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on Sunday night, and a gaggle of funny, insightful and sometimes absurd Super Bowl ads followed with it. During a commercial for Irish Spring, one Gwinnett County high school made an unexpected appearance.

The advertisement featured a man floating on a raft to an Irish spring, before stumbling into a precarious situation involving a talking rabbit. What many viewers may have not noticed, however, is that the man was wearing a shirt sporting none other than Gwinnett County's Brookwood Broncos of Brookwood High School.

The video featuring the unexpected local school callout can be seen down below.

