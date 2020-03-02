MIAMI — J.Lo and Shakira rocked the halftime show of Super Bowl LIV. 

The ladies brought the heat, dazzling the Super Bowl crowd with an array of jaw-dropping dance moves and visual effects. But, as with most Super Bowl performances, it didn't come without controversy. 

While some loved it, others said the performance was a little too racy for what they called a family event.

RELATED: Adam Levine did a shirtless halftime show, but some say J. Lo and Shakira’s was ‘too sexy’

Then, there was a particular moment with Shakira that caught people's attention. Social media exploded when Shakira did this gesture into the camera.

It instantly became a meme. 

Some were confused. 

Others turned it into a joke.


But while it may seem comical, you should know the gesture has cultural significance. Its called zaghrouta.

In some Middle Eastern and African cultures, women will make the sound as an expression of joy and celebration. You might hear it at weddings or parties.

Shakira is Colombian and Lebanese, so it may have been her way of paying homage to her father's Lebanese culture.

01 / 12
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
02 / 12
Jennifer Lopez performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
03 / 12
Singer Shakira performs, during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs', Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
04 / 12
Singer Shakira performs, during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs', Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
05 / 12
Jennifer Lopez performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
06 / 12
Jennifer Lopez performs, during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs', Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
07 / 12
Singer Shakira, center, performs, during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs', Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
08 / 12
Shakira, left, hugs Jennifer Lopez after performing during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
09 / 12
Jennifer Lopez performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
10 / 12
Shakira performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
11 / 12
Jennifer Lopez performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
12 / 12
Firewoks explode over Hard Rock Stadium during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)