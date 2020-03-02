MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Entering the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV, the Kansas City Chiefs found themselves trailing the San Francisco 49ers by 10 points.

Fortunately for the Chiefs, they had Patrick Mahomes on their side.

Facing a 3rd and 15 from his own 35-yard line, Mahomes found Tyreek Hill for a 44-yard gain to help set up a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce, cutting the 49ers' lead to 20-17. After the Kansas City defense forced San Francisco's offense into a 3-and-out, the Chiefs took back over at their own 35-yard line.

From there, Mahomes went back to work, finding Sammy Watkins for a 38-yard gain to take Kansas City to the 49ers' 10-yard line. Three plays later, the Chiefs were back in the end zone after Mahomes found running back Damien Williams on a 5-yard swing pass and what proved to be the game-winning touchdown of Super Bowl LIV.

One drive later, a Frank Clark sack on fourth down brought the 49ers' attempt at a comeback to an end, with Kansas City taking the ball back over and Williams rushing in for a 38-yard touchdown run.

With its 31-20 victory, Kansas City captures its second Super Bowl in franchise history and first since Super Bowl IV in 1970. In the process, Mahomes becomes the second-youngest Super Bowl-winning quarterback in history and the youngest player to ever win both a Super Bowl and an NFL MVP in his career.

