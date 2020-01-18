The NFL is set to conclude its 100th season when Super Bowl LIV gets underway in Miami on Sunday, Feb. 2.

The matchup will either be the Green Bay Packers or San Francisco 49ers from the NFC facing the Kansas City Chiefs or the Tennessee Titans from the AFC.

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LIV (which stands for Super Bowl 54) kicks off Feb. 2 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time (5:30 p.m. Central Time, 4:30 p.m. Mountain Time and 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time)

What channel is the Super Bowl on?

Super Bowl LIV will be shown on FOX and live streamed on the FOX Sports App.

Who is performing the halftime show?

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are co-headlining this year's Super Bowl halftime show. Jay-Z's Roc Nation company is co-producing the halftime show. Previous halftime show performers include Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Beyonce and Bruno Mars.

RELATED: J Lo, Shakira to perform Super Bowl halftime show in 2020

RELATED: Adam Levine's nipples flooded FCC Super Bowl complaint inbox

Who is performing the national anthem?

The NFL recently announced that Demi Lovato will be singing the national anthem. It will be Lovato's most high profile gig since an apparent overdose in 2018. She sat down with Teen Vogue in November 2019, telling them she has overcome a lot.

RELATED: Demi Lovato to perform national anthem at Super Bowl LIV

"I've been through a lot and I genuinely see a fighter. I don't see a championship winner in there, but I see a fighter and someone who is going to continue to fight no mater [what] challenges are thrown their way," Lovato told Teen Vogue.

Previous "Star Spangled Banner" singers at the Super Bowl include Gladys Knight, Pink, Luke Bryan, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys and Whitney Houston.

Who is performing "America the Beautiful"?

As of Jan. 18, the NFL has yet to announce who will be singing "America the Beautiful" at Super Bowl 54.

Last year, Atlanta natives Chloe x Halle sang "America the Beautiful" for Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta.