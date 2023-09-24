Taylor Swift spotted at Chiefs game cheering on Travis Kelce next to his mom

The internet has been buzzing over the last week about a potential relationship between superstar singer Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Well, the rumors might just be true after all.

That buzz became pretty legitimate on Sunday afternoon when Swift hit the Chiefs' Sunday matinee. The 12-time Grammy Award winner was seen sitting next to Donna Kelce, Travis' mom, in the Chiefs' suite during pregame introductions as the players were announced.

Swift, donning a red and white jacket to support Kelce and the Chiefs, was seen screaming and throwing her hands up as Travis was announced over the stadium intros. Donna on the other hand was wearing her son's No. 87 jersey.

When Swift sang, "Ain't it funny? Rumors fly," it appears those rumors just might have some truth to it!