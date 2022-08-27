Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen hire divorce lawyers: Report

According to Page Six, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and model Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers.

TAMPA, Fla. — Dating back to Tom Brady's extended absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training camp in August, there has been speculation regarding his marriage to Gisele Bündchen.

Now it appears that the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his supermodel wife could be calling it quits.

According to The New York Post's Page Six, Brady and Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers in a move that signals the likely end of their 13-year marriage. Last month, a source told CNN that Brady and Bündchen were living separately amid their ongoing marital woes.

“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” one source told Page Six, referencing an ongoing "epic fight" between the couple. “I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

According to the previous Page Six report, the fight between the couple stemmed from the 45-year-old quarterback's decision to un-retire and play a 23rd NFL season in 2022.

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids," the source said. “They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”