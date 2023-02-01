Bucs quarterback Tom Brady announces he's retiring 'for good'

Exactly one year after he first announced his retirement, Brady made a video saying he's hanging up his helmet for good.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and all-around NFL legend Tom Brady is retiring — what seems like for good this time.

Brady made the announcement in a laid-back social media video sitting on the beach, expressing how grateful he is for the support over the years.

"Good morning, guys. I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring — for good," he said.

The announcement comes exactly one year after Brady first retired in 2022, only to return to the sport just weeks later to play a third season in Tampa Bay — his 23rd with the league.

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️

The G.O.A.T. opted for a much simpler announcement compared to last year's lengthy social media essay.

"You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year," he joked.

He went on to thank his family, friends, teammates and competitors.

"Thank you, guys, for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing," Brady said, holding back tears. "Love you all."

After a lackluster 2022 regular season and a public divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in October, Brady and the Bucs were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs in a Wild Card game against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

It was a disappointing end that sparked widespread rumors of an official Brady retirement.

Still, the 46-year-old walks away as the NFL career leader in yards passing (89,214) and passing touchdowns (649). And, as the only player with seven Super Bowl rings and five Super Bowl MVP titles, Brady is regarded as the greatest player the sport has ever seen.

Tom Brady's 23-season career:



- 7x Super Bowl Champion

- 5x Super Bowl MVP

- 3x League MVP

- 89,214 regular season passing yards (1st all time)

- 649 regular season TDs (1st all time)

- 13,400 Playoff passing yards (1st all time)

- 88 playoff TDs (1st all time)

Brady won six of those Super Bowls with the New England Patriots in the 20 seasons he spent playing for coach Bill Belichick. He joined the Buccaneers in 2020, leading them to their second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Both teams thanked Brady on Twitter, with the Bucs tweeting, "#ThankYouTom 🙏🐐" and the Patriots simply sharing a GIF of how most of us will remember Brady — with his hands full of Super Bowl rings.