Tom Brady easily stands as the most accomplished quarterback in NFL history, collecting three league MVPs, six Super Bowl rings, nine AFC championships and 16 division titles in a 19-year span.

In other words, Brady has seen and done it all in the sporting realm.

Check that.

Until Monday, aka April Fools' Day, Brady had never conquered the topsy-turvy world of sports on Twitter.

Which brings us to this: How did Brady pull off the seemingly implausible feat of adding 166,000-plus Twitter followers in a single day?

It's simple.

With his first-ever Tweet, Brady momentarily stunned the masses with the following message:

The hidden meaning behind the #LFG hashtag cannot be repeated in this forum ... but just know it serves as a strong indicator that Brady has already begun focusing on the season at hand.

Even at an age (41) where NFL quarterbacks have long traded in shoulder pads for golf clubs.

For the record, Brady has yet to acknowledge the inaugural Tweet as a classic April Fools' gag.

His only recourse: Dropping hints of it being a joke in Tweet #2 (below).

But given the date, does Brady really need to do so?

After all, just two months ago, heading into Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta, reaffirmed his long-held goal of playing at a highly competitive level until his "mid-40s."

So far, so good.

