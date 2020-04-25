WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It's official -- former Georgia quarterback and Houston County graduate Jake Fromm has been drafted into the NFL. Fromm was selected 167th overall by the Buffalo Bills in the 5th round.

Fromm was projected to land between the late second round and the fourth round and was widely regarded as a middle of the pack QB in a highly competitive draft class.

The former bulldog left Athens a year early after leading Georgia to a 12-2 2019 record and a Sugar Bowl victory. Fromm will likely go down as one of the best quarterbacks in Georgia history and his name will be all over its record books.

His 8,224 career passing yards is fourth all-time in Georgia history. He's second all-time in passing touchdowns with 78, fourth all-time in completions with 621 and 5th in attempts with 982.

From the moment he took the starting job as a freshman, Fromm made the Dawgs competitive. He posted a 35-7 career record as a starting quarterback, including a national championship appearance, an SEC championship, a 2018 Rose Bowl win and a 2019 Sugar Bowl win.

Fromm graduated from Houston County High School where he was a standout for the Bears. During his time under center, Fromm threw for nearly 13,000 yards and 116 touchdowns, both school records.

He was named an U.S. Army All-American his senior year. Fromm was a ESPN.com four-star prospect and the #7 quarterback in his recruiting class before heading to Athens to play for the Dawgs.

It seemed he was destined for great things even before high school. In 2011, Fromm played baseball for the Warner Robins Little League All-Stars. He led his team to Williamsport, Pennsylvania to play in the Little League World Series and was the face of the team that year.

His family is full of athletes. Fromm's younger brothers played football for Warner Robins High School and were impressive in their own right. Dylan followed his older brother on the quarterback path and is now playing at Mercer University. Tyler Fromm is a tight end for Auburn University.

