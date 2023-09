Apple Music posted the announcement of social media platform X, previously Twitter, Sunday morning.

LAS VEGAS — The 2024 Super Bowl Apple Music Halftime Show artist has been announced.

American singer and songwriter Usher will be headlining the Super Bowl LVIII show in Las Vegas Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.

Kim Kardashian helped make the announcement, which plays on the start of Usher's "Confessions Part II" music video.