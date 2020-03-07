The team issued a statement announcing a 'thorough review' of the name.

WASHINGTON — Following calls for change from the community, lawmakers, and sponsors, including FedEx and Nike, Washington's NFL team may finally be changing its name.

The team issued a statement Friday announcing a thorough review of the team name.

"This review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks," the statement said.

"This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise, but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League, and local community it is proud to represent on and off the field," owner Dan Snyder said.

Head Coach Ron Rivera said the issue is of personal importance to him.

"I look forward to working closely with Dan Snyder to make sure we continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our Military," Rivera said in a statement.

Washington’s NFL team name has been a topic of debate for years, but has received major backlash over the past month. D.C. officials say unless Washington’s NFL team changes their name, the RFK site will not be an option for their new stadium.

"Dan Snyder should know, surely, there is no hope of bringing the team back with that name" Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D- D.C., said.

Josh Silver, one of the co-founders of the advocacy group "Rebrand Washington Football," said it appears momentum is building to change the team's name.

“I think there's a chance now," he said.