What time is the NFL Draft?

The stage is set for the biggest night in the NFL.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The stage is set for the biggest night of the NFL offseason.

All 32 teams have arrived in Kansas City, Missouri, for the 2023 NFL Draft as the brightest stars in college football will soon find out which franchise they will play for next.

The NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN. Pre-draft coverage has already begun on both ESPN networks and on NFL Network.

You can follow along with the live draft selection tracker all night long.

What is the NFL Draft order?

  1. Carolina Panthers
  2. Houston Texans
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Indianapolis Colts
  5. Seattle Seahawks
  6. Detroit Lions
  7. Las Vegas Raiders
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. Philadelphia Eagles
  11. Tennessee Titans
  12. Houston Texans
  13. Green Bay Packers
  14. New England Patriots
  15. New York Jets
  16. Washington Commanders
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers
  18. Detroit Lions
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Seattle Seahawks
  21. Los Angeles Chargers
  22. Baltimore Ravens
  23. Minnesota Vikings
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars
  25. New York Giants
  26. Dallas Cowboys
  27. Buffalo Bills
  28. Cincinnati Bengals
  29. New Orleans Saints
  30. Philadelphia Eagles
  31. Kansas City Chiefs

Why are there only 31 picks instead of 32 in the first round of NFL Draft?

The Miami Dolphins had to forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following the league investigated into whether the team "violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game."

NFL fans should be in for a night full of fun and intrigue as the draft gets underway from Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

