KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The stage is set for the biggest night of the NFL offseason.

All 32 teams have arrived in Kansas City, Missouri, for the 2023 NFL Draft as the brightest stars in college football will soon find out which franchise they will play for next.

What time is the NFL Draft?

The NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN. Pre-draft coverage has already begun on both ESPN networks and on NFL Network.

You can follow along with the live draft selection tracker all night long.

What is the NFL Draft order?

Carolina Panthers Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks Detroit Lions Las Vegas Raiders Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears Philadelphia Eagles Tennessee Titans Houston Texans Green Bay Packers New England Patriots New York Jets Washington Commanders Pittsburgh Steelers Detroit Lions Tampa Bay Buccaneers Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Chargers Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Jacksonville Jaguars New York Giants Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals New Orleans Saints Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs

Why are there only 31 picks instead of 32 in the first round of NFL Draft?

The Miami Dolphins had to forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following the league investigated into whether the team "violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game."

NFL fans should be in for a night full of fun and intrigue as the draft gets underway from Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.